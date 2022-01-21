E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $780,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 93,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $225.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.10 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.59.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.