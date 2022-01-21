E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $1.26 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $252.41 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.05 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.93.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.