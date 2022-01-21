Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 126,433 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,433 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of TriState Capital worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TriState Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 9.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In related news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $30.54 on Friday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

