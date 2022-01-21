Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 32.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,715 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 263.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period.

HYG opened at $85.43 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $88.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.12.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

