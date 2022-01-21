Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT opened at $139.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.07 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.87.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.47.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

