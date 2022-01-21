Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 336,979 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 93.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,979 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.65.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $243.13 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

