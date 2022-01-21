Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 779 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $224.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.95.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $173.28 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.60 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $203.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.79.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

