Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Update

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Ealixir stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Ealixir has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74.

Ealixir Company Profile

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

