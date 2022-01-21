Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble Sells 7,000 Shares

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE DEA opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 353.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

