easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) PT Raised to GBX 620

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2022

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 535 ($7.30) to GBX 620 ($8.46) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ESYJY. Citigroup lowered easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cheuvreux lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 900 ($12.28) price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $760.00.

ESYJY opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.