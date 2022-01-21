easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) PT Raised to GBX 620

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 535 ($7.30) to GBX 620 ($8.46) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ESYJY. Citigroup lowered easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cheuvreux lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 900 ($12.28) price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $760.00.

ESYJY opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

