Eckoh (LON:ECK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $57.12

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.12 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.61). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.65), with a volume of 14,698,021 shares.

ECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.20) target price on shares of Eckoh in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.20) target price on shares of Eckoh in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Eckoh alerts:

The company has a market cap of £135.34 million and a PE ratio of 46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 56.98.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Eckoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eckoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.