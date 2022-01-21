Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.71) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 380.77% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:ECO opened at GBX 26 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.13. The company has a market capitalization of £51.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.80. Eco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 35 ($0.48).
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile
