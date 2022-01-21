Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.71) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 380.77% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:ECO opened at GBX 26 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.13. The company has a market capitalization of £51.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.80. Eco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 35 ($0.48).

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

