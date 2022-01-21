Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 57.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.92.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $213.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.15 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

