Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Lowered to $198.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ECL. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.92.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab stock opened at $213.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $201.15 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.92. The firm has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total value of $1,373,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.