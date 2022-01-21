Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Attestor Ltd

Attestor Ltd lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 447,312 shares during the quarter. Edison International accounts for 50.8% of Attestor Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Attestor Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $73,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.36. 13,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,581. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.90. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 139.30%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

