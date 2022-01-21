Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 12,152 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zynga by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 17.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,806 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 1.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,975,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,343,000 after acquiring an additional 310,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,084,000 after acquiring an additional 635,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -100.33 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

