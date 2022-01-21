Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,368 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KC opened at $11.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.56. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

