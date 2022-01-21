Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 1,706.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,119 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,458,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,620,000 after buying an additional 2,728,308 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $38.40 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.82.

See Also: What is a death cross?

