Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.67.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $160.92 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

