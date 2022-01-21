Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78,745 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after buying an additional 186,081 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,539,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,722,000 after buying an additional 21,941 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in General Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,004,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,180,000 after buying an additional 115,116 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

NYSE GE opened at $98.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of -188.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $116.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

