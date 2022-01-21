Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,555 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $139.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.07 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.98 and a 200-day moving average of $141.87.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

