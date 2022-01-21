Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Update

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EGTYF stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. Eguana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

