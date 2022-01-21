Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Update

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of EGTYF stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. Eguana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.
Eguana Technologies Company Profile
