Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.24

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 51427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.