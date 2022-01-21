electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Price Target Cut to $2.75 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 310.08% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ ECOR opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative net margin of 380.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in electroCore during the second quarter worth $714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in electroCore by 36.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 616,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in electroCore by 12.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 59,756 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in electroCore during the second quarter worth $5,950,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in electroCore by 50.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 300,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

