Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.15

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$59.15 and traded as high as C$60.24. Emera shares last traded at C$59.36, with a volume of 1,046,847 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMA. TD Securities boosted their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB set a C$60.00 price target on Emera and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.15.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. Analysts anticipate that Emera Incorporated will post 3.0699998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.75%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

