Energi Price Reaches $0.91 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002506 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $44.82 million and $176,637.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00182841 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00034517 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.30 or 0.00380543 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00065651 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00010571 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000493 BTC.

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 49,203,142 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

