Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Gap Down to $14.86

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.86, but opened at $14.22. Enfusion shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 3,012 shares.

ENFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13.

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roy Luo purchased 1,261,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

