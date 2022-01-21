ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €17.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.32) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENI. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) target price on ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on ENI in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) price objective on ENI in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.68 ($16.68).

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock opened at €13.29 ($15.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €8.16 ($9.27) and a fifty-two week high of €12.81 ($14.56). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.43.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.