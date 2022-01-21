Entain’s (ENT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,400 ($32.75) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENT. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.48) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,165 ($29.54) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,370 ($32.34) to GBX 2,400 ($32.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,149.11 ($29.32).

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 1,724 ($23.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,723.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,872.09. Entain has a one year low of GBX 1,191.50 ($16.26) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($34.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £10.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.68.

In other Entain news, insider Stella David purchased 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($28.01) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($102,299.85). Also, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of Entain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($27.71), for a total value of £263,359.77 ($359,339.30).

About Entain

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

