Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Entegris has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years. Entegris has a payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entegris to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $123.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.64 and a 200-day moving average of $130.67.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In other news, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,133 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,353 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.