Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 10,870,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.
In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Envista by 771.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Envista by 21,395.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,981,000 after buying an additional 2,594,469 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Envista by 299.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,640,000 after buying an additional 1,661,384 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 46.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,199,000 after buying an additional 1,083,286 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Envista by 48.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,358,000 after buying an additional 966,446 shares during the period.
Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
NVST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.
About Envista
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
