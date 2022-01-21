Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Purchased by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Envista comprises approximately 2.8% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Envista worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 12,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000.

Shares of NYSE NVST traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,907. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 13,354 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $600,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVST. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

