ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $49.28. ePlus shares last traded at $47.26, with a volume of 106,209 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.74.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $458.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.20 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $47,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ePlus by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 76,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45,411 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in ePlus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in ePlus by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 174,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,052 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ePlus by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

