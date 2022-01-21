Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 681,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Equifax comprises approximately 0.5% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fundsmith LLP owned approximately 0.56% of Equifax worth $172,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 354.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Equifax by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 97,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Equifax by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $230.61. 6,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,320. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.73.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.10.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

