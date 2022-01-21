Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Onto Innovation Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Onto Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

ONTO stock opened at $91.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,725 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,935 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

