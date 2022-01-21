Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for United States Steel Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for United States Steel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $14.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.40.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 353,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 54,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in United States Steel by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

