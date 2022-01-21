Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Altius Minerals Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Raymond James lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Altius Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$20.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.70 million.

ALS has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian lowered shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

ALS opened at C$18.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$755.76 million and a P/E ratio of 15.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$13.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.39.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

