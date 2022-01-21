Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Southwestern Energy’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.