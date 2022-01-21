Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $15,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $77.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

