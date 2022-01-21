Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Down 26.1% in December

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 244,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Escalade by 225.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Escalade by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Escalade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Escalade by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Escalade stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.38. Escalade has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 17.25%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

About Escalade

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

