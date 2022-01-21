Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $15,261,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.