Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,905 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2022

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

JEPI stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average is $61.65. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $63.67.

