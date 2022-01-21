Essex Financial Services Inc. Invests $259,000 in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,768,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $662,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKF opened at $33.09 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.