Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 24.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 14.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 44.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,022.61.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,932.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,967.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1,763.62. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,111.71 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

