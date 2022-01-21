Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $71.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average of $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.