EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.85.
NASDAQ EVCM opened at 11.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of 17.66. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 11.27 and a 1-year high of 23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,920,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,632,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,907,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,459,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
