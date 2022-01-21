EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.85.

NASDAQ EVCM opened at 11.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of 17.66. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 11.27 and a 1-year high of 23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.05 by -0.08. The business had revenue of 128.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 123.37 million. On average, analysts predict that EverCommerce will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,920,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,632,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,907,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,459,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

