EverRise Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (RISE)

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One EverRise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EverRise has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. EverRise has a market cap of $64.96 million and $2.09 million worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00095746 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001166 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001026 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling EverRise

