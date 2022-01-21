Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,755,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,609,000 after acquiring an additional 151,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $195.38 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.54 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.11%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.44.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

