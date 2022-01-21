Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.98.

NYSE XOM opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $310.19 billion, a PE ratio of -52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

