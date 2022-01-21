EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ EYPT opened at $9.00 on Monday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $305.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.07.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 167.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

